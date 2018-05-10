Mesa County educator John Arledge to lead Rifle High School

At the May 8 Garfield Re-2 School Board meeting, the Board of Directors approved John Arledge as the new princial at Rifle High School beginning July 1, 2018.

Arledge has 29 years of experience in public education on the Western Slope of Colorado. He began his educational career in Mesa Valley 51 teaching eighth grade science at Orchard Mesa Middle School, and social studies and science at Fruita Monument High School. In his time at Palisade High School, he completed an administrative internship, taught several International Baccalaureate classes and was the head football coach prior moving to R-5. Arledge is currently the Restorative Justice Coordinator at R-5 High School in the Mesa Valley 51 School District.

Through his work at Palisade High School, Arledge gained a great admiration for the Rifle community.

"I have always been impressed with the Rifle community and the kids. There is a sense of love and belonging that I have not seen anywhere that I have been. That sense of belonging and love is gravitating and I want to be a part of that," he explained. "While I was a teacher and a coach at Palisade High School, the one place that I always had the greatest respect for were the kids at Rifle."

Arledge has a passion for serving his community and helping each child reach his/her potential, in large part because it was his teachers and coaches that gave him a hand up.

"I have had the opportunity to be cared for and loved by some of the best people on earth," explained Arledge of his youth. "Ultimately I became a teacher and a coach because someone did it for me. I would not be here today if it wasn't for my teachers and coaches that nurtured and loved me in my school years. My mother was from Japan and my dad was in the military, so I was bused and moved many times. Living in a hotel for a year, attending over 12 elementary schools, and living in poverty kept me aware of my surroundings and who was in my best interest. Because of these experiences I have a deep devotion to all of our children that will be attending Rifle High School."

Recommended Stories For You

The Rifle High School principal position is an opportunity he was hoping would become available for years.

"Around 20 years ago I told my wife that if I ever get a chance to belong to that community and work at that school, I am going to pursue that. I am very excited to be a part of such a wonderful community. I find it an honor to serve and be entrusted with the great young people of Rifle High School, and I will do everything to make it even a better place than it already is," he concluded.

Arledge will take over for long-time Principal Todd Ellis who resigned earlier this year to assume the assistant superintendent role in Garfield District 16. Mr. Ellis will leave at the end of the 2017-18 school year after 30 years with Garfield Re-2.

On May 3 & 4, three principal finalists went through a two-day interview process that included a student interview panel, and a second panel that included teachers and staff from Rifle High School and Garfield Re-2 administrators, and parents. All participants provided feedback for Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Brent Curtice to review as part of the deliberation process.

"We had exceptional candidates for the Rifle High School position," Curtice said. "Mr. Arledge has an incredible passion for students, staff and community. I am confident that his work ethic and deep commitment to seeing every child succeed will bring help Rifle High School become even more successful in years to come."