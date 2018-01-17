Kiwanis set for adventure on the Grand Mesa

Grand Valley Kiwanis Club is looking for volunteers to help host its annual Winter Ecology Classes and Snowshoeing on the Grand Mesa where club members and other volunteers get to spend time playing in the snow with around 80 Bea Underwood Elementary students.

With four dates set this winter, the club will take the students on a mountain excursion to teach them survival skills and to have a little fun in the snow.

Kiwanis members will meet at Shommy's Restaurant at 7:00 a.m. each morning for breakfast, where the day's activities will be discussed and car-pooling to the Mesa Lakes Lodge on the Grand Mesa will begin, said member Dave Devanney. Volunteers from Grand Valley High School can get picked up at the high school by the school bus on its way to the Grand Mesa – about 8:10am or so. Volunteers that wish to drive their own vehicles, should plan to arrive at the lodge by about 8:30am.

The first busload of kids will arrive at 9 a.m.

From there, kids will split into two group and get their on snowshoes. One group will go to the "Sunny Side South" class to learn about outdoor winter survival skills while the other group attends the "Eager Beaver" class to learn about how this furry mammal survives in Colorado.

"It's a really good," said Kiwannis club coordinator Dan Temple. "We teach them survival skills. They really enjoy it."

Temple said each year the club gets up to 12 local high school students throughout the year to help out with the classes. He said that's he's heard from several high school students over the years about how much they enjoyed the classes when they went through them in fourth grade.

After lunch, the groups will switch and will go to the alternate class.

If you can spend a fun-filled day in the Colorado outdoors with the Kiwanis Club, contact our club coordinator, Dan Temple at 970-285-2318 or dstemple69@gmail.com.