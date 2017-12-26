KSE fourth-graders share love of reading

It's not very often that the Garfield Re-2 Maintenance staff become the critical component of a semester-long project, but that's been exactly the case for technician Ron Andrews. He's been involved in KSE's lending library project since its inception helping students build and place the small, free, take-a-book-leave-a-book lending library.

Alli Rickert's fourth grade Hawk Block class created the library, now part of the littlefreelibrary.org network. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.

"The lending library is kind of like a library. You can take a book, and we'd really like it if you would leave another book," said KSE fourth grader Diego Gamez.

And it is not just for children.

"I really like the lending library. I really like the books because there are kids books, chapter books and adult books," added Diego.

The project is the culmination of a design-thinking, project based learning process and is focused on giving back to their community.

Rickert said the idea came from the students and they developed the plan to make it a reality.

"They worked really hard," said Rickert. "We had a community relations committee, a planning and zoning committee, and a construction committee. They worked many hours outside of school time to make this happen."

The KSE fourth graders presented to both the New Castle City Council and the Friends of the Library to appeal for funding for the project. Both organizations gave their full support.

In addition, Rickert says during certain times of the year, the students will take out the books, and will make it a food donation site, or a school supply drop off site.

The KSE fourth graders continue to seek funding for their project for sustainability.

"Once we get into sixth grade and we aren't here, someone might vandalize it, or it might need new paint," explained Ellie May. "We won't want it, after 10 years, to become a vandalized box. That won't help the community. We need to have some money to fix it if something happens to it."

Citizens are asked that if you are able, leave a book if you take one. Sustainability donations can be sent to Kathryn Senor Elementary, Little Free Library, 101 Alder Ave. New Castle, CO 81647. You can check out all the Little Free Libraries across the nation at littlefreelibrary.org.