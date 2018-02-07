Let’s get serious about local

As a Chamber of Commerce, we are dedicated to serving the business community of the Colorado River Valley by engaging in partnerships to strategically and significantly strengthen the business climate of the region. One of our most important roles is advocating for local business. This means ALL local business, regardless of size. By "local" we prioritize it to the Parachute, Rifle and Silt communities first; then to the rest of Garfield County.

Part of advocating for local business is also encouraging local businesses to use each other to create a stronger, sustainable local economy. A growing body of research shows that money spent at a locally owned business versus money spent at a chain or outside the local economy makes a big difference whether the money spent stays in the local economy. Of money spent locally, approximately 70 percent of it remains in the community compared to 40 percent if the money is spent elsewhere. Why? Because of the spending done by a business in the local economy to operate the business, including inventory, utilities, equipment and employee salaries and benefits. These dollars spent at other local businesses recirculate, and additional consumer spending is also generated as employees spend their income in the local economy.

In order to support a vibrant economy, we all must prioritize spending money with our local businesses to every extent possible. Given our rural nature, Your Chamber is the first to realize that using 100 percent local businesses is not always possible. However, we can all emphasize supporting our local businesses and help create a business community culture that helps each other succeed.

A portion of money staying in our local economy is a worthy goal to work toward. There is always room for improvement in growing and sustaining our local economy and Your Chamber will continue to work diligently in the coming years on making this happen.

Your Chamber Featured Ambassadors

Gheorghe Chistol

Senior Loan Officer

NMLS ID#834288

Phone: 970-319-8356

E-mail: gchistol@bayeq.com

Rifle Branch

144 East Third Street, Suites 203 & 204

Rifle, CO 81650

As a lending professional at Bay Equity, I am dedicated to helping my clients with all their home mortgage needs, whether they are buying or refinancing, looking for their first home or building their dream home.

The housing and mortgage markets are constantly changing and so does our community.

I became a chamber ambassador to forge relationships with local business owners and support what "Your Chamber" does. We volunteer our time to better the place where we live, work and play. We support each other and welcome new members. This solid connection helps educate, grow and support the interests of our community.

Kevin Atchison

144 E 3rd Street Unit 206 Rifle, CO 81650

Tel: 970-665-9037

Cell: 970-618-9745

Email: Kevin@SoprisRealty.com

As an ambassador for the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce, I am able to frequently sneak away from a thriving real estate industry to stay connected with the community. Through constant contact in local events and regular interactions with other businesses, we work tenaciously to build a finer place for everyone to call home. For local professionals it is important to help create a foundation for a higher quality of life, and the chamber of commerce breathes this every day.

