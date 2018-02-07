Local hospital awards 10 scholarships

Grand River Health is again offering local students a chance at one of eight $1,000 scholarships for those interested in health care-related fields (nursing, radiology, pathology, pre-med, physical therapy, etc.). Any person who lives in Grand River Hospital District, is or was a student in one of the three in-district high schools (Rifle, Grand Valley or Coal Ridge) and who wishes to pursue a career in the medical field may apply. You must plan to attend a college, university or technical school in the fall. Applicants may include graduating high school seniors, individuals who have previously graduated high school, college students and Grand River Health employees. Awards will be given only to individuals who have not previously received a scholarship from the Grand River Health.

The Grand River Volunteer Association will also offer two additional $2,000 scholarships for students pursing a medical career who have put in 50 or more hours of volunteering at the hospital, as the organization remains passionate about the education of local youth.

Scholarship applications are available at Grand River Health customer service desks, or online at goo.gl/t26RR3. Applications are due back by no later than April 2. If you need additional information contact GRH Volunteer Services Director Kaaren Peck at 970-625-6423.