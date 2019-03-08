New Castle adding a new park

As New Castle's recreation opportunities continue to grow, a new park for preschoolers and teens will soon be added to the mix, thanks almost entirely to grant money and other donations.

The proposed park will be located next to Liberty Classical Academy in the Apple Tree Community, and is expected to offer a variety of activities and exercise equipment for all ages.

"This is exciting," New Castle Town Administrator Dave Reynolds told the Garfield County commissioners when the project was announced last month. "This is the result of a partnership… We had about eight different organizations that helped put this together."

Through a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation, the project received $204,000 for playground equipment.

Reynolds said that the whole project is expected to cost around $400,000. Talbott Enterprise, which owns Apple Tree Park, is helping with construction work and other expenses.

"The town has always considered the Apple Tree community as part of town," Reynolds added. "The hope is to build a playground that will benefit Liberty Classical Academy (LCA), Apple Tree Park, the Mountain Shadows subdivision and the rest of town and anyone else that wants to use it."

The playground will be open to the public, he added.

"It's going to be a huge upgrade for the community," said Renee Miller with LCA. "It came together really nicely."

The project will require a road realignment and other construction. Reynolds added that the grant money from the Colorado Health Foundation will be used for playground equipment. It will feature an area for preschool children as well as an area for 5- to 12-year-olds with a zipline and basketball court, as well as fitness trails for all ages. Bilingual signage will also be added, she said.

"We do have limited funds for grants, so if you come to us for the basketball court [for example], we maybe able to help you," Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said. "Congratulations. This is a great project."

Miller said they are looking at starting construction around April and May with a target completion date before school begins again next August.

azorn@citizentelegram.com