New Castle vote goes to recount after car tax tie

At a count of 440 in favor to 440 against, New Castle residents will have to wait until the final week of November to find out if the town's proposed car tax passed.

A recount becomes mandatory if the margin of victory divided by the winning number of votes is less than one half of 1 percent.

Should the vote end in a tie, Garfield County Clerk Jean Alberico said that the car tax would be denied.

"A tie vote on a question means the question fails because in order for it to pass it has to pass by at least one vote," she explained.

She expected the recount to take place during the final week of November and said the county is still determining what procedure will be used.

She said that Garfield County's last recount was in 2010 and that she expects to certify the election results the same day as the recount.

The ballot question asked for a one-time, 3.5 percent use tax that would be collected when New Castle residents purchase a new or used vehicle that requires registration.

New Castle, whose revenue from natural gas activity has dropped sharply in recent years, is the only Garfield County community that does not already collect this tax, which was projected to raise $330,000 annually for the town.