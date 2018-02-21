New Rifle Admin Building shows thousands in green savings

Though its been nearly two years since Garfield County staff moved into the Rifle Administration Building, the new state-of-the art building continues to pay for itself.

Some of the building's energy efficiency designs were more expensive during construction, but according to a recent case study from Xcel Energy they will and continue to pay off in the long run.

"We had to accomplish several priorities within this single structure," Frank Coberly, Garfield County facilities director said in the press release. "We needed more space for the growing number of employees working for the county, we wanted to promote productivity and good health, and we wanted to use new construction techniques and materials for resource conservation and environmental responsibility."

Rather than try to renovate the hundred-year-old Henry Building in downtown Rifle, county administrators decided to move the Garfield County departments to a new structure and collaborated with several energy partners throughout the project, including Xcel, GCE, and CLEER.

Garfield County utilized Xcel's Energy Efficient Buildings program, which allowed the county to tap the utility's support and rebate offerings, including design support for optimizing energy efficiency measures.

"We have an energy expert review the design plans and suggest energy efficiency measures to be built into the project from the beginning. The expert also provides costs of the measures, projected savings, and potential rebates available," Xcel Energy Associate Product Portfolio Manager Parker Cohn said in the press release.

The energy efficiency designs added about $25,000 to the overall cost, but were offset by $9,600 in Xcel Energy rebates and will save the county thousands each year in energy costs throughout the life of the equipment.

"It was great working with all of the project partners," Coberly stated. "New techniques enabled us to use elements of the LEED® green building program in our construction."

Energy and water savings measures implemented in the new building include:

• High efficiency heating and cooling systems for greater occupant comfort

• Two electric vehicle charging stations

• Low-flow faucets, toilets and urinals

• High efficiency lighting fixtures and controls using motion-detecting sensors

The Garfield County Rifle Administration Building exemplifies leadership in green building design, particularly energy efficiency, while supporting partnerships in the region, according to the press release.

The building's controls, which govern lighting, heating, cooling and ventilation, are connected to a graphic display and the facility managers can use the online display to adjust control settings on site or from elsewhere.

A separate monitoring system, CLEER's Building Energy Navigator website, gives the facility managers access to real-time energy data so they can see how effective their adjustments have been, the press release continues.

"The Garfield Administration Building is an excellent example of what can be done in any of our communities when multiple agencies collaborate to create a more sustainable solution, energy-related or otherwise," says Ellie Troxell, Partners in Energy community facilitator.

For more information about Xcel Energy's rebate programs or Partners in Energy, visit xcelenergy.comPartnersinEnergy or call 800-369-4362.