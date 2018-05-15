One person injured in Hwy 6 crash Tuesday

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a multiple vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 near Coal Ridge High School Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. and closed the highway for about two hours.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Tuesday evening that State Patrol and local fire and EMS responded to the rollover crash involving at least two, and possibly three vehicles.

One party was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Lewis said.