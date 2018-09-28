Parachute to host its 4th Oktoberfest

The town of Parachute is gearing up to hosting Oktoberfest 2018 this Saturday as it attempts to continue to grow the annual event.

The all-day event includes a beer garden, food vendors, unlimited bump-n-jumps and other family fun. The night ends with Nashville Recording artists Lee Brice, Parmalee, Lewis Brice and Adam Sanders.

Free parking courtesy of Top Wells Services, and camping options are available along with a very limited amount of reserved seating. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are available for advance purchase at: https://bit.ly/2pxwrJc. General admission tickets can be purchased at the gate with availability.