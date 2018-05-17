 Rifle cheerleaders win national award | PostIndependent.com

Rifle cheerleaders win national award

At an awards ceremony on May 12 in Orlando, Florida, the Rifle High School Cheerleaders won a national award from Varsity Brands. The award comes with a $3000 prize to the school and was accepted by Coach Valentina Epps, who was the cheer coach for the Bears this past school year. We would like to thank our community, our school, and our fans for their continued support. We would also like to thank our Principal Todd Ellis, it was so much fun when he performed cheers with us at the football games. And to our amazing Athletic Director Troy Phillips, he always was very supportive of our team. We would also like to thank one of our school board members, Shirley Parks, she supported us at games, pep assemblies, and on social media. Last but not least, a “BIG” and special thank you to all of our family and friends, we couldn’t have done it without you!” Your 2017-2018 RHS Cheerleaders; Alexis Bulow, Breeawna Smith, Ellie Groves, Hailey Colemanero, Hope Escalante, Kellie Lange, Kylee West, Liz Martinez, Madie Gammell, Masi Smith, Morgan Brown, Sophia Langehorne, Taylor Brown, Ruby Retana and Coach Valentina Epps.