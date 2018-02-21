Rifle City Hall Concept Revealed

The City of Rifle is holding a public open house to display the concepts for the new City Hall/ Affordable Housing Project. The event will take place at the Rifle Branch Library on Tuesday, February 27th at 6:00 p.m, located at 207 East Avenue. Food will be provided and the public is encouraged to attend. Citizen comments and feedback are welcome and appreciated.

The current Rifle City Hall was built back in 1983. Maintenance issues have plagued the building for many years forcing the City to contemplate the expense of continual repairs versus replacement. The concepts presented at the open house have been in the works since February of 2017 and combine a new City Hall on the main level with affordable housing units on upper levels.