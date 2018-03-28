Rifle Farmers Market announces 2018 season details
March 28, 2018
New for 2018:
-The Market Sponsorship Program for businesses and organizations looking to gain exposure at a great community event.
-Youth Volunteer Program: the market is looking for youth that want to help out over the summer with setup, tear down and co-managing the market.
-Sprouts Corner: organizations interested in providing a children’s activity are encouraged to contact the market. Activities could be planting seeds, face painting, etc.
The Rifle Farmers Market is excited to announce its return to Heinze Park this summer. The market opens June 22 and will run every Friday from 4-8 p.m. through Sept. 7. Applications for full-season vendors are now being accepted online at riflefarmersmarket.com.
The market will have a different band every Friday night from 5-8 p.m. This season's lineup is:
June 22: Let Them Roar, season opener
June 29: Cat Toys for the People
July 6: Smuggler Mountain Boys
July 13: The Logan Brothers
July 20: Dwight Ferran
July 27: The Leonard Curry Trio
August 3: Jill Cohn
August 10: Banjira
August 17: Josh Rogan
August 24: Indigo Mojo
August 31: Guilty Pleasure
September 7: Valle Musico
The third annual Farmer to Table Dinner fundraiser will be Sept. 15 at the Bookcliffs Council for the Arts and members of Symphony in the Valley will be playing music throughout the event.
About the Rifle Farmers Market
The Rifle Farmers Market is an all-volunteer run organization that provides a community gathering place where local farmers, producers and artisans can offer fresh agricultural and craft products.
Join us every Friday from 4-8 p.m. in Heinze Park for fresh fruits and veggies, eggs, baked treats, jams/jellies, handcrafted items, beef/chicken, good eats, live music (from 5-8 p.m.) and lots of fun.
The Rifle Farmers Market accepts WIC Farmers Market Bucks and is an authorized SNAP/EBT vendor. This market also distributes Double Up Food Bucks, where SNAP/EBT participants can get up to $20 in vouchers each week to shop for Colorado grown fruits and veggies at the market.
Visit our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/riflefarmersmarket/ or our website http://www.riflefarmersmarket.com for more details. Interested in any of the items above? Email us at riflefarmersmarket@gmail.com. See you at the market on June 22.
