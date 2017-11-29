Rifle named one of 15 best small towns of Colorado

On a mountain vacation from her hometown in State College, Pennsylvania, Jill Gleeson stopped in a small western Colorado town that would stay with her for years.

"We had lunch; where exactly has been lost to time and the inadequacies of my memory. We visited the falls at the state park, which impressed us all, even my little brother [7 at the time]," she said.

Last month, Gleeson's Country Living article "The Best Small Towns in Colorado" featured Rifle at No. 7.

"Hunters come looking for game like elk, while spelunkers love to explore the limestone caves at Rifle Falls State Park," she writes.

While nearby Colorado towns are often favorites in outdoor magazine spotlights, it's rare to see writers pick Rifle with so many mountain and resort towns nearby.

"I wanted to include Colorado's small towns that aren't mountain or ski towns," Gleeson said. "Colorado has more to offer geographically and topographically. I'm not a hunter at all, but I think it's important to include place with such a unique and diversity of game. That isn't found in too many other places."

Other towns featured in the article include Salida, Breckingridge, Snowmass Village, Lyons and Leadville.