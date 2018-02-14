Rifle supports extending the state lottery fund

Rifle City Council recently reauthorized its support for the Lottery Division, grant funding from which has helped build several parks throughout town.

Since 1992, Rifle has received nearly $1.5 million in lottery proceeds, Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Whitmore told council at the Feb. 7 meeting.

"A lot of towns and cities across the state have started a list supporting the cause because we all benefit from it," he said.

The Lottery Division, which distributes profits from lottery sales to various Colorado entities, is set to expire in 2024 unless extended by the General Assembly, which will consider the extension during its 2018 session, according to information supporting the authorization from Keep It Colorado.

He said more than 40 towns throughout the state have passed resolutions supporting the reauthorization of the Colorado Lottery Division.

The funds from the Lottery Division have helped to put hundreds of thousands of dollars into parks in Rifle over the years, including the largest contribution Rifle has received from the lottery, a $750,000 grant for Centennial Park.

Whitmore added the grant process has become more competitive and Rifle hasn't received a grant since 2009, though Rifle has applied for grant funding for the upcoming pool project through the Colorado Lottery.

"Keep that support going and keep having those opportunities to have grant money," Whitmore added. "If we didn't have those opportunities, we'd have a lot less than we have now."

The bill to extend the state Lottery Division is under consideration and is currently sponsored by 14 senators and 11 representatives.