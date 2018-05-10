Rifle yard sign rules

The days are getting longer and warmer which means that yard sale season is officially here. Code Enforcement would like to remind citizens that the Rifle Municipal Code has rules governing the signs used to advertise the event. These rules are designed for safety, to cut down on trash and to keep the city looking nice without hindering the ability to make passersby aware of the sale.

Yard sale signs should:

• Be no larger than four square feet.

• They may not be installed more than one day prior to the event.

• They must be removed no later than 12 hours after the sale or by 8 a.m. Monday, whichever occurs first.

Yard sale signs:

• CANNOT be placed on any light or street pole or traffic control device such as stop signs, parking signs or crosswalk signs.

• CANNOT block vehicle line of site or obstruct vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

Signs that do not meet these requirements will be discarded by city officials and may result in fines. There is a bulletin board in Heinze Park that is the perfect place to advertise a sale.

So avoid losing profits to court fines and help keep Rifle clean by following the city of Rifle sign rules.

Should you have any questions, please contact Code Enforcement Officer Sara Flores by calling dispatch at 970-625-8095.

Kathy Pototsky is Rifle Municipal Court administrator and interim public information officer.