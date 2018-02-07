Rifle’s HR generalist earns certification
February 7, 2018
Congratulations to Danielle Hogan, Rifle's human resources generalist, who recently earned her professional in human resources certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute. This is a huge accomplishment for Danielle and a great advancement in the human resources knowledge base available to city employees. Pursuing certification is a career-long commitment demonstrating dedication, credibility and a mastery of the principles of human resources.
To become certified, an individual must meet strict professional experience and educational requirements. Danielle spent 150-plus hours preparing and studying. That culminated in a grueling three-hour exam which she passed with flying colors.
Hats off to Danielle for this tremendous achievement.