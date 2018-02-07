Rifle’s HR generalist earns certification

Congratulations to Danielle Hogan, Rifle's human resources generalist, who recently earned her professional in human resources certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute. This is a huge accomplishment for Danielle and a great advancement in the human resources knowledge base available to city employees. Pursuing certification is a career-long commitment demonstrating dedication, credibility and a mastery of the principles of human resources.

To become certified, an individual must meet strict professional experience and educational requirements. Danielle spent 150-plus hours preparing and studying. That culminated in a grueling three-hour exam which she passed with flying colors.

Hats off to Danielle for this tremendous achievement.