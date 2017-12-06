Several Rifle football players earn WSL honors

Several players from the Rifle football team have been honored for their performances this fall in the 3A Western Slope League.

The Bears, who made it to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, had seven players named to the All-Conference first team and had six players added as honorable mentions.

Rifle saw senior running back Camron Shepherd, junior running back/linebacker Tanner Vines, senior quarterback Luke Ellis, senior outside linebacker Brian De La Rosa, junior running back Joel Lopez, sophomore defensive end Ariel Herrera and senior offensive lineman/defensive end Conner Gould earn first-team honors.

Offensively, Ellis threw for 806 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards and six touchdowns on the season, leading Rifle to the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs. Vines led the Bears in rushing with 1,971 yards and 19 touchdowns this fall, chipping in 88 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Shepherd added 728 rushing yards and six touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Lopez came on strong down the stretch for the Bears, rushing for 788 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with four receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

De La Rosa recorded 35 total tackles on the year for Rifle's defense while adding six receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown on the other side of the ball. Gould, who missed most of the season with an injury, finished with just 12 tackles on the year but was the Bears' best offensive lineman before going down with the injury, according to the PI.

Rifle's honorable mentions went to senior offensive lineman/linebacker Pedro Carreon, senior wide receiver Colton Parsons, junior offensive lineman/linebacker Paden Kinion, junior center Wyatt Warfel, junior defensive back Kevin Tlexcada and senior defensive back Colton Bumgardner.

Tlexcada and Bumgardner led the defense with three interceptions each, and they added 39 and 38 total tackles, respectively. Carreon had 32 total tackles, and on offense, Parsons had 10 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown.