Silt retail sales end 2017 up over 9%

After a strong 2016, Silt's economy showed significant growth in 2017, as the town had the highest collected sales tax in its history.

"It was not one or two businesses that stood out," said town administrator Pamela Woods. "They all did very well in 2017. We are trying to do more for citizens and improve main street."

Though the Grand Avenue Bridge project may have contributed to Silt's big year, Woods attributed the uptick more to the town's push to aesthetically improve its downtown.

"Our plan is to continue to beautify down and create a desirable place for businesses," she added.

Woods said the town used several grants for projects to improve downtown Silt in 2017, most notably getting a new heron centerpiece for the downtown roundabout, as the town completed projects to realign waste waterlines, widen streets and medians, started senior housing improvements and more.

Woods said the town will continue to push for grants in 2018 and added that 2017's growth will allow the town to apply for more and diverse matching grants.