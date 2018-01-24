Silt set for contested town board race; Parachute to cancel election

With municipal elections set for April 3, petitions to run were due Monday for the western Garfield County towns of Parachute, Silt and New Castle. Each of the elections will be conducted by mail ballot, and each town will decide as many as four trustee seats and the mayor.

As the deadline passed on Monday, Silt received nominating petitions from more than 10 candidates for its four open seats and mayor. Keith Richel, current Board of Trustee member Bryan Fleming, and Jay Barner have all filed petitions to be Silt's next mayor.

Current Silt mayor Rick Aluise, who took office in April 2014, will not be seeking re-election, confirmed Silt Town Clerk Sheila McIntyre.

For the vacant trustee seats, Alan White, Bobby Hays, Samantha Alexander, Kyle Knott, T.J. Tucker, Justin Brintnall, Jerry Seifert, Chris Classen and Mark Anderson have all filed petitions to be on the Silt board.

Candidates will be vying for the mayor seat, and trustee seats of incumbents Bryan Fleming, Alan White, Aron Diaz and Justin Brintnall. Silt Board of Trustees members serve four-year terms.

McIntyre, who has been the town's clerk since 2002, said this is the largest candidate field she's seen in her time as clerk. She said the town will typically have one or two extra candidates.

Meanwhile, Parachute will likely have to cancel its municipal election after receiving petitions from only as many candidates as there are seats available.

With the seats of Mayor Roy B. McClung and Trustees Tim Olk, Tom Rugaard and Travis Sproles up for re-election, Parachute needed to fill four seats and received petitions from four candidates to do so.

McClung intends to seek re-election as mayor, and Trustees Olk and Rugaard have filed for re-election, while Britney Van Teylingen has filed a petition to fill the fourth seat, confirmed Parachute Town Clerk Lucy Cordova.

Sproles' seat is vacant after the former trustee moved out of town. If another candidate hadn't come forward, his seat would have remained vacant until the town board found someone to appoint.

Cordova said that the Parachute election is expected to officially be canceled on Jan. 29. Van Teylingen will not be able to take office until after April 3.

In New Castle, the seats of Mayor Art Riddile and Trustees Bruce Leland, Scott Owens and Greg Russi were up for re-election. Town Clerk Melody Harrison confirmed Tuesday that Riddile will run for mayor unopposed, but that the town does have four candidates for the other three vacant seats.

Incumbents Leland and Owens have filed petitions to run for re-election, and Brandy Copeland and Joseph Urnise, both on the town's Planning and Zoning Commission, will run as well. Three of the four will sit on the town's council after the April 3 election.

Harrison said that if Copeland or Urnise were to be elected, it would immediately end their term on the New Castle Planning and Zoning Commission.

Copeland's P&Z term will expire in April 2020, whereas Urnise's term is up in April.