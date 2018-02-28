South Canyon to Canyon Creek LOVA Trail design gets funding

A project years in the making continues to move forward with local and statewide support as New Castle announced earlier this month it received grant money to design the middle portion of the LoVa Trail to Glenwood Springs. The States Trials Division of Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant, from the Non-Motorized Trails program, is for $45,000 to design the LoVa Trail from South Canyon to Canyon Creek.

Local matching funds from partners brings the total project to $98,000, confirmed Lower Trails Jeanne Golay.

While this section, from South Canyon to Canyon Creek, will be the final of the three segments of the design of the trail between New Castle and Glenwood Springs to be completed, Golay said it was the steepest and most geographically challenging.

"The two bookends are nearly done with just the middle section remaining," Golay said.

New Castle is seeking additional grant money from Greater Outdoors Colorado to help with the design.

New Castle city council member Greg Russi said the grant request is being reviewed by GOCO with an announcement on successful grant candidates expected on March 15.

Russi fully anticipates a positive outcome on their request.

"We are moving ahead with getting the last segment between Glenwood Springs and New Castle done and then we can start going after construction grants." Golay added.

Named on Gov. John Hickenlooper's "16 in 2016" (a list of highest priority trails where there are currently trail gaps, missing trail segments and unbuilt trails) the LoVa trail looks to establish a paved trail along Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to beyond Parachute. While the project has taken some time to get to this point, once the design is done, the LoVa Trail may become a project that spans the entire county.

"We hope to have the entire nine-mile stretch between New Castle and Glenwood Springs completely planned 12 months from now," explained Greg Russi, member of the New Castle city council. "We are already past halfway."