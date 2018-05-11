Rifle High students to hold car show to support mechanics team

To help support its SkillsUSA group, several Rifle High School students will be hosting a car show on Saturday at the upper RHS parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car registration for the show was $20 and admission to the public is free.

Proceeds from the car show will go to support the SkillsUSA group at RHS, which provides student scholarships and extra curricular activities related to automotive technology.

This year's show, 'The Minter Classic Car Show," is named in honor of the former Auto Shop teacher Karl Minter, according to RHS Auto Shop teacher Rorbert Win.

"We hope this becomes an annual event and plan on hosting the car show the second Saturday of May for years to come," he said. "We have had good local support from business and are still looking for businesses who are willing to help."

For more information they can call the high school auto shop at: (970)665-7762 or email: rhscarshow@garfieldre2.net.

Winn added that this year the program took four students to state competition in SkillsUSA for Auto. While they failed to place at state this year, last year the team won state in Opening Closing Ceremonies, Took Silver in Prepared Speech, Bronze in Extemporaneous Speech. They also traveled to nationals to compete in Opening and Closing Ceremony.