The ROC gets rewarded

In 2017, Reach Out Colorado helped 164 families with emergency services from Rifle to Parachute and on Tuesday the local Rifle charity was presented with a check from its local chamber to show their appreciation. With proceeds from the Hometown Holiday Craft Fair, Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce presented ROC executive director Dave Bottroff with a check for $825.

The chamber charged vendors a $25 registration fee at the Hometown Holiday Craft Fair this to go to a charity of the chamber's choosing. This year, the chamber selected the ROC.

"We changed things this year with the craft fair so that we could ensure crafters invested and help a local nonprofit that is serving our community," explained Chamber President Kasey Nispel.

The ROC was selected for its work in the community with emergency services, which provide financial assistance to those in need, its Totes of Hope program, designed to supplement a weekend pantry for local kids, and its Angel Tree project.

Founded in 2012, the ROC serves as a resource and referral center connecting those who are down on their luck with vital services. With Totes of Hope, the ROC provides Rifle students signed up for the free or reduced lunch program at the Garfield School District Re-2 with food packages put together by volunteers on Tuesdays, and with Angel Tree the ROC provides gifts to children during the holiday season.

At the check presentation Nispel said that the ROC is "truly making an impact on our kids" as she presented him with the blown up $825 check, as well as the real one for him to take the bank.

Dave Bottroff said the money would go to emergency services for the ROC.

Nispel said the Chamber will pick a different local charity next year and make it an annual part of the Hometown Holiday celebration.

"We are delighted to have this money go to a local charity," she said.

She added that the ROC has had financial difficulties in the past, yet it continues to do work that we as a Chamber want to support.

She added that vendors were delighted that their money was going to local charities.

The ROC board includes chair Bob Spuhler, secretary Graham Frontella, executive director Dave Bottroff, PR Gian-Reece Long, and Grants Jeanne Bottroff.