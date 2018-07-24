Theodore (Ted) Diaz (April 1, 1922 — July 23, 2018)

Theodore (Ted) Diaz, passed in peace, Monday, July 23, 2018, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his wife Josephine (Jo) Diaz and son Teddy Diaz. Surviving relatives are brother Eugene Diaz, of Silt, Colorado; sisters-in-law Tina Wynn, of Groveland, FL, and Mary Urban, of Glenwood Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews. Ted was born April 1, 1922, in Delta, Colorado, to Dionisio Damian Diaz and Petra Tovar. He was one of 12 children and had 6 brothers and 5 sisters. Ted moved to Rifle in his early years where he met the love of his life and started raising his family. He worked at the Rifle School, running 2 school bus routes a day and was also the school custodian. Ted was passionate about life, God and country. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed golfing and baseball. He attended regularly the Rifle High School football games for over 60 years and proudly served his country from 1945 to 1946, as an Army Sergeant in the 866th Anti-Aircraft Artillery, Automatic Weapons Battalion.

Ted and his wife Jo were active members of the community and were members of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, American Legion, VFW and his church. He volunteered regularly when needed. Any person was always welcome at his home and would be greeted with a "Hello; let's have a cappuccino, sit on my front porch and look at my roses."

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rifle Veterans Home.

Rosary is Friday, July 27th, at 2 pm, followed by Mass beginning at 3 pm at the St Mary's Catholic Church, Rifle, Colorado.