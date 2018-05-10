Titan girls claim league title, boys take 2nd

All three western Garfield teams competed in the 3A Western Slope League meet this past weekend at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

The Coal Ridge girls won the league title with a team score of 108 points and the boys were the runner-up with 111.5 points. The Rifle girls came in fourth with 98 points while the boys finished sixth with 56.5 points. The Grand Valley girls followed Rifle in fifth with 86.25 points and the boys took 10th with 27.5 points.

The Titan girls had a handful of first-place finishes along with several other high placers. The 4×100-meter relay team won its event with a time of 51.61 seconds, the 4×200 relay also won in 1:49.30 and the 800 sprint medley took second in 1:55.23. Freshman Marin Simons won the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 11.75 inches, and freshman Phoebe Young won the pole vault with a height of 9-4.

Freshman Taylor Wiescamp placed third in the shot put with 32-10.25, senior Jaycelyn Krueger took fourth in the 100 in 13.12 and fifth in the 200 (27.77), freshman Raeanna Nelson was fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.18) and Young followed in fifth (18.30).

For the Coal Ridge boys, senior Ezequiel Contreras placed second in the 100 in 11.44, second in the 200 in 23.84 and second in the 400 in 52.23. The 4×100 relay won (45.19), the 4×400 team claimed third (3:37.53), senior Jacx Power was third in the 200 (23.92), in the pole vault (10-10) and in discus (136-3).

Senior Connor Detlefsen was second in the high jump with a leap of 6-3 and fifth in the triple jump (39-9), senior Brandon Herrera was fourth in the long jump with 20-3 and senior Billet Porter took fourth in the triple jump with 42-9. Senior Dylan Allen took third in the 110 hurdles (16.03) and sophomore Hitch Young was fourth in the pole vault with 10-4.

For the Rifle girls, sophomore Delaney Phillips took second in the 100 in 12.86 and in the 200 in 26.67, and she was third in the 400 in 59.11. Senior Sarah Wagler won the 1,600 (5:21.36) and the 3,200 (11:34.98), the 4×100 relay was second in 52.39, the 4×200 was also second in 1:50.17 and the 4×400 relay was third in 4:15.36.

Freshman Maddy Valencia took second in the triple jump (32-0.25), junior Emilee Demann was second in the pole vault (8-10) and junior Ashley Manera followed in third (8-4).

The Bears boys were led by junior Joel Lopez, who won the 300 hurdles in 40.34, was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.53 and fifth in the long jump with 20-0.5. Also, senior Riley Ellsworth placed second in the pole vault with 11-4 and senior Brian De La Rosa was fifth in the event with 10-4.

For Grand Valley, sophomore Jordyn Pittman won three events: the 100 in 12.77, the 200 in 26.46 and the 400 in 58.34. junior Shaya Chenoweth was third in the 100 (12.87) and fourth in the 200 (27.43), and she won the long jump (17-5). The 800 sprint medley won in 1:52.06, freshman Alex Mendoza took second in the 300 hurdles (50.39) while sophomore Ryley Sackett followed in third (50.55), and Sackett placed third in the triple jump with 31-11.75.

For the boys, senior Laytham Magana took third in the 800 in 2:01.52 and in the 1,600 in 4:42.59, and he was fifth in the high jump with 5-8.75. Also, junior Justin Andrews placed second in the shot put with 42-2.25.

Rifle will compete at the Tiger Invitational today and Friday in Grand Junction, and Coal Ridge will compete at the Cedaredge Bruin Invitational on Friday. Grand Valley will host the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday.