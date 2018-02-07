Titans knock off Cardinals in rivalry games

Last week's slate of games started with a pair of tough county rivalry games, and the two Western Garfield schools didn't disappoint.

Playing in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans took on the Grand Valley Cardinals, and in both the boys and girls' games, the Titans reigned supreme.

The Coal Ridge boys won 68-59 against the Cardinals while the Titan girls defeated Grand Valley 53-47 in the 3A Western Slope League games.

In the boys games, juniors Payton White and Kevin DiMarco led the Titans with 14 points each, while senior Brandon Herrera and junior Jan Hernandez added 11 points each from the backcourt. Senior Connor Detlefsen chipped in with 8 points off the bench for the Titans (12-2, 5-0 WSL).

Senior Kade Hurst led the way for the Cardinals (13-2, 3-2 WSL) with 16 points, while senior Garett Magee recorded 12 points. Senior Brenden Hagerty scored nine points — all in the first half — while senior Justin Smith added seven points off the bench.

In the girls games, freshman Taylor Wiescamp led Coal Ridge with 16 points, while senior Adriana Varges poured in 14 points for the Titans (6-9, 1-4 WSL).

Recommended Stories For You

Junior Shaya Chenoweth led the Cardinals (9-6, 3-2 WSL) with an astounding game-high 30 points, while freshman Tabitha Call added nine points — all from beyond 3-point range.

Rifle vs. Palisade, Grand Valley

The Bears girls are now on a 13-game win streak after defeating Palisade 36-27 on Friday and county rival Grand Valley 48-41 on Saturday.

Against Palisade, Rifle (16-1, 7-0 4A WSL) was led by senior Elly Walters with 11 points. Senior Katy Manuppella added nine points and senior Karly Manuppella had eight points.

Against Grand Valley, Walters finished with 18 points for the Bears while Smith added nine points. Karly Manuppella added eight points and Katy Manuppella chipped in six points.

Chenoweth finished with a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals while sophomore Jordyn Pittman added 11 points. Call finished with five points for Grand Valley.

The Rifle boys fell in their two games, 49-35 against Palisade and 44-33 against Grand Valley.

Against the Bulldogs, the Bears (2-16, 1-7) were led by junior Christian Trevizo's eight points while sophomore Trey Lujan scored six points and sophomore Carter Pressler added five points.

Against the Cardinals, senior Jacob Seeman led the Bears with 15 points while Lujan had six points and Trevizo scored four points for Rifle.

Grand Valley was led by junior Indra Griggs with 20 points, Magee added 11 points and Hurst chipped in seven points.

The Bears were set to host Eagle Valley on Tuesday, and they play at Summit starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Rifle then goes to Battle Mountain for games beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Titans vs. Moffat County

Coal Ridge also played Moffat County this past week, with the boys winning 60-46 and the girls losing 53-46.

The Titan boys were led by DiMarco's 15 points while Herrera added 10 points and Detlefsen and White each scored eight points.

The Coal Ridge girls received 12 points from Wiescamp, nine points from junior Kashley Morgan and six points each from sophomore Lyanna Navarez and senior Santana Martinez.

The Titans took the court at Basalt on Tuesday, and next they host Aspen beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Cardinals vs. Aspen

Grand Valley was busy this past week with a third game on the schedule as it hosted Aspen on Friday. The boys won 58-41 and the girls dominated 52-7.

For the boys, Hurst led the way for the Cardinals with 17 points while Magee chipped in 11 points and Griggs added eight points.

For the girls, Chenoweth hit 1,000 points in her career after scoring 29 points for Grand Valley. Sophomore Loghan Teter had nine points and Call added six points.

Up next for the Cardinals is home games against Basalt starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday followed by games at Olathe starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.