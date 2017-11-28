Waterline project past completion date, overbudget

While Rifle's downtown south waterline replacement project was initially supposed to be completed by Thanksgiving, public works director Rick Barth announced at a recent city council meeting that completion will be around Christmas. The project is also expected to come in over budget.

It was originally estimated at $1.5 million, but Barth said at the Nov. 15 council meeting it will be closer to $1.75 million.

The project is funded primarily by grant dollars totaling $1.1 million. Funds are available in the water fund, Barth said, so no capital reserve or contingencies will be required. The city will end up paying close to $650,000 for the project.

With the project going into December, final payments and closeout will not be complete until early 2018.

Barth said significant field modifications were necessary during the project, which resulted in the cost increase.

"There are two significant items that resulted in the cost overage: field adjustments to the boring method under the on and off ramps to Interstate 70 and field adjustment to the bridge hanger system for the waterline on both bridges," he wrote to the council.

"Obviously this is a very important project and we want to get it done," said Mayor Barbara Clifton.

Barth confirmed the road into downtown Rifle will remain one lane until the project is completed.