Winter celebrated at Western Garco festival

With activities going all week long, Garfield County's western towns of Parachute and Battlement Mesa celebrated the winter season together at Winterfest 2018.

"It originally started as a way to bring the Battlement Mesa and Parachute communities together in one location," said sponsor Lynn Shore with the Garfield School District 16. "We don't have many of those throughout the year and we wanted to focus on what's going on in the community."

With community draws like Garfield 16 sporting events and family-oriented activities at the Battlement Mesa Golf Course, the celebration lasted all week long and closed with the parade of lights on Saturday.

"Every year the presentation gets better and grows each year," said Grand Valley High School Activities Director David Walck.

Walck said the parade received eight entries this year from various community groups as each class at the high school does their own float as well.

Shore said the hay rides at the golf course were a big hit again this year with the lines always full and estimated that over 150 came for the celebration on Saturday.