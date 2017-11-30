Winter housekeeping tips

It is hard to believe that we are already well into November and the holiday season is almost here. As the year starts to slowly draw to an end, and the prospects for new beginnings are upon us, you should take some time to plan for the upcoming year when it comes to maintaining and improving your most valued assets.

As the winter season quickly approaches, it is easy to forgo necessary maintenance on your home, which could result in costing you more time and money after winter compared to being proactive and taking care of this maintenance now. Here are some tips to remember when preparing your home for the upcoming winter season and year ahead:

Maintain Your Irrigation System

If you have an irrigation system you want to be sure to have it scheduled to be blown out before our first deep freeze. Some smaller systems can be done without a professional but most larger systems will be best if scheduled with a landscape and irrigation pro. If you have not already done this, you are up against the clock.

Clean your gutters

Assuming you can get onto your roof, this can be done very easily with a leaf blower. It is necessary to remove all leaf matter and debris that has collected to ensure proper drainage and protect against possible clogging and ice dams over the course of the winter. If you use heat tape on any portion of your roof or gutters, this is also the optimal time to install and test that for the season.

Recommended Stories For You

Schedule a chimney clean

This does not pertain to everyone, but those who burn firewood should schedule a chimney sweep at least once annually. This will protect against possible chimney fires and creosote buildup that is especially prevalent in fireplaces that are burning mostly pine.

Get your heating system cleaned and serviced

It's always a good idea to have your ductwork cleaned out and your heating system or furnace serviced prior to winter. By replacing filters and cleaning your system you will ensure your family is not running the risk of losing heat in the middle of our coldest months.

I hope these tips are helpful and do not put more on your plate than you bargained for. If you need a recommendation for a professional to help with any of the above mentioned tasks, please contact me, and I'll be happy to put you in touch with someone.

Shawn Manwaring is a Broker Associate with Roaring Fork Sotheby's International Realty in Glenwood Springs. Shawn services Western GarfieldCounty and the lower Roaring Fork Valley. He can be reached at 970-389-6069, Shawn.Manwaring@SIR.com or http://www.ManwaringProperties.com.