Rifle’s annual Independence Day celebration set for Thursday

The city of Rifle will host its annual Independence Day celebration Thursday evening in advance of Independence Day.

Festivities kick off at Metro Park, where bounce houses, a dunk tank, inflatable slip and slide, foam cannons and food trucks will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the Rifle Metro Pool will be reduced to $3 for the day. Advance pool tickets can be purchased at rifleco.org/90/Rifle-Metro-Poo l, while same-day tickets will be sold based on availability.

Celebrations at Centennial Park begin with a performance by local band Feeding Giants at 5 p.m., followed by Symphony in the Valley’s ensemble, Noodle Soup, at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Symphony in the Valley will present a patriotic concert at the Centennial Park Amphitheater. The city will extend the PA system to allow guests to enjoy the music from areas beyond the main seating area. Food vendors will be on-site, and the park’s spray pad will remain open until 8:30 p.m.

Due to expected crowds, the trail to Centennial Park will close during the fireworks show. Parking is available at all city lots, Rifle Middle School and the Garfield County Fairgrounds. The parking lot at the park on West Fifth Street will be closed to all traffic except for ADA access and drop-off.

Alternative routes for exiting the area include Whiteriver Avenue, U.S. Highway 6 and 16th Street to the Colorado Highway 13 bypass.

In consultation with Colorado River Fire Rescue, the city plans to proceed with the fireworks display at approximately 9:45 p.m. Updates will be posted if cancellations occur.

The city reminds residents that open burning and the sale, possession or use of fireworks are prohibited within Rifle city limits and at Rifle Mountain Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Alcohol is not permitted in any city park.

All city of Rifle offices will be closed Friday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen Monday, July 7. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for customers whose regular pickup is Friday.For updates on city events and services, visit rifleco.org .