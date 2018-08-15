Rifle’s City Council restricts parking and smoking near City Hall

Rifle City Council recently improved on its restrictions at the City Hall Plaza and nearby parking structure as the council passed an ordinance banning smoking, overnight parking and overnight activity during its last meeting.

"Staff has talked about increased activity in the parking lot and plaza," said Rifle Attorney Jim Neu at the July 18 meeting when the ordinance was first read.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by council at the Aug. 1 meeting.

The new ordinance authorizes the city to implement parking restrictions that will prohibit overnight parking at the City Hall parking structure and will prohibit smoking throughout the City Hall Plaza and the City Hall parking structure.

Neu previously explained to council that the parking lot near City Hall was never built for those kinds of activities and council agreed it was best to address the parking structure now.

Neu referenced kids hanging out and playing in the plaza and that there is a general concern about potential second-hand smoke as a reason to establish the smoking prohibition.

"I think it's a good idea to get hours of operations for us," Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said at the Aug. 1 meeting. "We've had some vandalism and littering issues that occur late at night."

The ordinance states that the city council "seeks to protect nonsmokers from involuntary exposure to environmental tobacco smoke throughout the City Hall Plaza and City Hall parking structure.

It authorizes city staff to post signs indicating that smoking is prohibited throughout the plaza and parking structure.