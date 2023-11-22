Rifle’s discolored drinking water caused by waterline break, official says

A recent increase in discoloration in Rifle’s drinking water was caused by a major waterline break, the city confirmed last week. The break occurred on Nov. 5 at Park Avenue near Third Street.

Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein said that because of the size of the break, pressure valves in other sections of town opened and water flowed swiftly through the pipes, causing sediment to stir up.

“This sediment is naturally occurring and happens in water pipes everywhere”, Klein reassured Rifle City Council on Nov. 15.

The speed of the water did pick up some of that sediment and discolored it; however Klein also said the water is safe to drink.

“It’s not dirt from the break itself,” Klein said. “It’s sediment from the closed system.”

Mayor Ed Green questioned Klein on whether this affected water pressure in other places in town. Klein said there was some low pressure in some sections of the city, but nobody lost water except in that area.

“If you have a water break or you have questions about your water, you can call us. Or on the weekends, or in the middle of the night, if you see water break or water gushing out on the street, you can call the Garfield County Emergency Communications Center Non-Emergency Number and they’ll dispatch crews out to repair,” Klein said.

Klein also said that if anyone wants for water crews to come look at their water, they can call the city and they’ll look at the sediment in the water and measure the chlorine levels to make sure they’re correct and a color assessment.

“The color should be improving all over the city and if it’s not, just give us a call. It will take some time for all that sediment to flush out of our system.

Call 970-665-6590 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for questions about your water and call 970-625-8095, the Garfield County Emergency Communications Center Non-Emergency Line for water crew dispatch.

MORE WATER ISSUES

Another water related problem came up during the meeting.

“We did have a pipe break at the wastewater treatment plant, the Edwards building, that’s underneath the slab,” Klein said. “We’re going to need to get that repaired very quickly.”

Klein said they won’t be able to follow the standard procedure on it because it needs to be fixed fast. He doesn’t have an estimate for the repair or when work will begin, but Klein said he’d keep the council updated.

Initial repair estimates for the broken waterline are less than $100,000, Rifle Wastewater Plant Supervisor Jared Emmert said.

“It’s not usually a good idea to install buried PVC (pipes) under a slab, so when the plant was constructed, the problem existed, and now we’re seeing the consequences of that,” Emmert said.

Emmert’s recommendation is to core through the concrete once and move the entire system above ground, onto the walls and ceiling, so that if another leak occurs, they can fix it without having to go through concrete.

“Otherwise we’ll just be doing spot repairs and having to core through the slab every single time. There’s also the issue of the property being on an uranium mill-tailing site, and so authorization from the department of energy and the CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) is required every time we break ground there, so it would make more sense to replumb that building,” Emmert said.

He reiterated his earlier assessment of it being about $100,000 to fix.

NEW WATER PUMP

In addition to breaks, Rifle City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new vertical turbine water pump for the city’s water pump station.



Emmert explained that the Raw Water Pump Station delivers water from the city’s intake on the Colorado River up to the water treatment facility. Currently, the station has three pumps, two are 250 horsepower and one 300 horsepower.

“This would be the fourth pump. The reasons for this project are two-fold: number one, it increases the capacity and reliability of the pump station and also it helps to develop our conditional water rights,” Emmert said.

In response to a question from Green, Emmert said that occasionally these pumps go down and this new pump would help increase capacity of the pump station.

“Six vendors responded to our request for a 350 horsepower pump and its associated motor. We are recommending Monroe Supply, for a total cost of $72,019.40,” Emmert said.

He said the cheapest option was Falcon Environmental at $71,965.00, but they quoted a 300 horsepower pump at that price point, and Emmert decided to go with Monroe Supply due to it being the most qualified.

“There are warranties that we can add on, usually at an increased cost, and Monroe Supplies that support. They’re a local company out of Grand Junction,” Emmert added, answering Councilor Alicia Gresley’s question. “Our initial estimate on this project was 200k.”