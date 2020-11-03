Rifle’s E. Dene Moore nursing home staff test positive for COVID-19; resident testing so far negative

Routine weekly COVID-19 testing for staff at the E. Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle on Tuesday resulted in three staff members testing positive, Grand River Health officials said in a press release.

So, far, though, no residents at the nursing facility have tested positive.

“All residents at E. Dene Moore Care Center were subsequently tested immediately today,” according to the release from Grand River Health Community Relations Director Annick Pruett. “Fortunately, we are pleased to report all tests from residents came back negative.

“As an extra measure of caution, all visitation at the care center has been suspended until further notice,” she said in the release. “For the foreseeable future, the care center will move forward by testing the staff twice weekly.”

Pruett noted that, from the beginning of the pandemic Grand River Health “has sought to be as transparent as possible in regards to its health-care facilities and the care center and what we are doing to keep residents, patients and staff safe.

“We continue to work closely with our local public health department to keep residents and staff members safe,” she said.

Public Health has given direction to continue the measures already put in place including:

Frequent handwashing, including prior to entering the building

Daily screening for hand washing, fever reducing medication use, and COVID symptoms and exposure

Wearing of masks by residents and staff

Social distancing of residents and staff

Twice a day temperature monitoring of residents and staff

“We are encouraged by the information we received from public health that in instances of frequent handwashing and mask use, both of which were present in this case, the infection risk is very low,” Pruett said in the release. “Grand River Health is doing everything possible can to keep everyone safe and will continue to work with Public Health in maintaining safety.”