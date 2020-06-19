Rifle’s July 3rd Celebration and Fireworks canceled
The city of Rifle announced Friday that due to current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the annual Rifle Recreation July 3rd Celebration is canceled. The fireworks scheduled for the same date have also been canceled.
City of Rifle will be closed Friday July 3 in observance of Independence Day. Normal operations will resume on Monday, July 6.
For updated information on all City matters, please go to our website, http://www.rifleco.org.
