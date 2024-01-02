Rifle’s refuse and recycle collection rates increase in 2024

Rifle has increased their refuse and recycle collection rates for 2024, a city news release states.

On Dec. 20, city council passed an amendment in Appendix A of the Rifle Municipal Code, which changes the refuse rates. The cost is going from $20.40 to $23.77, a total change of $3.37 per month for a 64-gallon can, the commonly used size. Additional container fees and other service fees will see similar increases, the release states.

Mountain Waste & Recycling had a contract with Rifle in the past for waste management. The city put out the bid in the past fall and between the two companies that returned with a number, the least expensive was Mountain Waste & Recycling, the release states.

“Costs are going up,” Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein explained. “Between manpower and the price they pay for diesel fuel, this was their renegotiation.”

Klein reported that if the company could maintain costs, they would. He also said the other option was more expensive than what Mountain Waste had to offer.

Mountain Waste made this request due to the significant increase in fuel costs and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) the release states. This can be found in the Bureau of Labor Statistics on CPI databases .

“The cost will go up about $3 per residence,” Klein said. “Also, later this year, Mountain Waste will collect the recycle bins and drop off rolling containers for recycling.”

Klein said it would be smoother for the residents of Rifle to have two containers, one for trash and one for recycling, on wheels.

“We like the idea of the single rolling container for recycling, because when the winds pick up, it blows trash everywhere. It will be a nicer system and easier for the citizens,” Klein said.

For updated information on all City matters, please go to the website, http://www.rifleco.org , or their Facebook, Instagram or X pages.