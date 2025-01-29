Rifle’s Ute Theater hosts Casino Night this weekend

The sixth annual Casino Night at the Ute Theater is coming up this Saturday, one of the biggest fundraisers for the nonprofit that takes care of the theater.

“We started raising money for two scholarships,” said Tanya Giard, treasurer of the New Ute Theater Society. “Any high school student can attend any school of their choice, but we want them to show us their applications to be in the world of arts.”

The world of art, Giard said, is so broad nowadays, so these scholarships encompass theater, music, drawing, tech, computer programming and more. These scholarships are also available to students from Parachute to Glenwood Springs and includes students being homeschooled.

“The scholarships are $2,000 each, but we want to go up to $2,500 at some point, as schooling costs more,” Giard said.

Giard said the money they raise from Casino Night is used, after they try to break even, for booking programs into the theater.

“We’re run by the city of Rifle, so we get a certain amount of funding for programming, and we try to book the local bands that don’t get the headliner type of stuff,” Giard said. “We try to keep them busy.”

With the funding and fundraising they receive, the Ute Theater will be able to have their musical Poster Night Series, for one Thursday in February, March and April.

“The excess money goes towards our scholarships and we’ll put on our Patio Series in front of the Theater in May, which is free to the public,” Giard said. “Part of the funds will also go to the children’s theater camp.”

Run by Missoula Children’s Theater, it’s one week for up to 55 children to learn the elements of theater.

“They come on Monday and by Friday, they’re putting on an entire play,” Giard said.

If there’s anything left over from the Casino Night, Giard said the Ute Theater loves to give back.

“We’re a nonprofit, but we’re always trying to give back to other nonprofits,” Giard said. “Like the Hoot at the Ute, where we partner with Journey Home Animal Care Center.”

The Hoot at the Ute is next Saturday, Feb. 8 and with money from the Casino Night, the Ute will be able to have more events like this.

“The company we use for the Casino Night is from Denver, Casino Party USA, and they bring professional dealers that are trained and knowledgeable,” Giard said. “They run the tables, there’s a pit boss who communicates with the dealers.”

There will be one craps table, one roulette, two Texas hold’ em tables, and 10 tables for black jack.

“Tickets are $55, which gets you into the building and a booklet full of fake money to start, of $200,” Giard said. “That’s used for ‘gambling’ and if you run out, it’s $20 for another booklet of $200 in fake money.”

Dealers will start dealing at 7 p.m., though doors open at 6 p.m.

“Along with the ticket to get in, you’ll receive a ticket for a chance to win free prizes,” Giard said. “We’ll have light, appetizer food and a cash bar for anyone who wants to drink, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.”

Giard said the event is for age 21 and up.

“You can ask dealers questions and they’ll even teach you how to play,” Giard said.

Giard said they’re hoping to hit a goal of $5,000 to $7,000 for fundraising.

“It should be a great night,” Giard said.