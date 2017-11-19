Rifle’s Wagler named Female Athlete of the Month

It's been a busy last few weeks for Rifle senior Sarah Wagler. From placing 21st at the 3A state cross country meet in the middle of October to signing her national letter of intent to Abilene Christian University, it's been a whirlwind for the standout Bear.

Although Wagler, the daughter of Randy Wagler and Stephanie Beach Charboneau, wasn't recognized by the Colorado High School Activities Association's All-State Cross Country team, she was the runaway winner for the Post Independent's October Female Athlete of the Month award, thanks to her dominant cross country season that saw her win three events and place in the top 6 in 14 others, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA as a student at Rifle High School.

"I was really excited about [winning the award]," Wagler said upon hearing the news that she won. "It's something special, no doubt. It definitely means a little bit more to me because I am the first cross country runner to win this award. This makes the season I just had that much more special, and I can't wait to see what's next come track season."

Wagler, who wanted her final cross country season at Rifle to be a special one, certainly followed through with those expectations by excelling not only as a distance runner, but also a student at Rifle High School. Taking two International Baccalaureate classes in English and History, Wagler has a heavy school workload on her plate, but the senior has handled it well, all while competing for the Bears.

A quiet, reserved student, Wagler finds herself gravitating towards English as her favorite subject, thanks to Rifle English teacher, Mrs. Vanderveer.

"With creative writing and literature, I'm fascinated by it," Wagler said. "It's kind of another form of art, and I like that. I like writing."

Currently, Wagler is immersed in Hamlet in Mrs. Vanderveer's class as the students take a look at the famous play, reading through it first before analyzing the literary techniques that were used by William Shakespeare between 1599 and 1602 to write the famous play.

Away from school and running, Wagler likes to unwind by reading, drawing and painting. Last year, Wagler took a painting class, which helped pique her interest as a painter.

Upon graduation, Wagler will head to Abilene, Texas, to be a member of the Wildcats' cross country and track & field team. Wagler hasn't decided quite yet what she'll major in at Abilene, but for now she's looking into studying Family and Children Ministry with a minor in English.

In the spring, Wagler will compete in the 1,600m and the 3,200m events in track & field for the Bears. Currently, Wagler is the record holder in the 3,200m at Rifle. This season, she'll set her sights on claiming the 1,600m school record as well.