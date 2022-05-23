UPDATE: River Frontage Road reopens in Silt
UPDATE 8:40 P.M.: River Frontage Road is now open in both directions.
First responders are battling a blaze near Silt on Monday evening. River Frontage Road is closed in both directions at Divide Creek in Silt, a Garfield County news alert states.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
