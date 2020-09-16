Riverside Middle School transitions several classes to distance learning

Several classes at Riverside Middle School have moved online after a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the school, Garfield Re-2 School District said in a news release Wednesday.

“Approximately 66 students and five teachers are being asked to make this transition and quarantine for 14 days,” the release states.

The district became aware of the presumptive positive Tuesday night.

As in the case of a similar event at Coal Ridge High School last week, Garfield County Public Health is leading the investigation and:

• The person diagnosed is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious;

• The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 have been assessed;

• The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 are being instructed to quarantine, or stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure.

The Re-2 District said more class options, cohorts and close contacts at the middle school make it difficult to determine all interactions and potential for exposure, which is why “all classroom members are considered close contacts.”

“Any child that was in at least one class or group as the person diagnosed with COVID-19,

must follow quarantine instructions and stay home from school for 14 days,” the release states. “Garfield Re-2 and Riverside Middle School are working closely with Garfield County Public Health to conduct contact tracing. All students and staff members that have been identified as in “close contact” with the individual(s) have been directly contacted either via phone or email Garfield School District No. Re-2 Media Release and asked to quarantine for 14-days. All close contacts have received a letter outlining processes for quarantining and/or isolation.”

Questions can be directed to Garfield County Public Health 970-945-6614, or in Rifle at 970-625-5200.