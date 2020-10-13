Riverside Middle School transitions some students, staff to distance-learning
Roughly 56 students and five staff members are transitioning to distance-learning after a positive case of COVID-19 at Riverside Middle School.
Garfield Re-2 School District said in a news release that they were notified on Monday and then requested those who had direct exposure to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“Students and staff that were directly impacted have transitioned to distance learning, and instruction is being provided remotely,” the district states.
Garfield County Public Health is leading the investigation, which means:
- All persons diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.
- These person’s activities, when they could have spread COVID-19, have been assessed.
- The people who were close contacts of the person(s) with COVID-19 are being instructed to stay home and not attend school or other public activities for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.
