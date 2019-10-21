Riverview School invites public to share in Dia de los Muertos learning Oct. 22
Students at the Riverview School, the Roaring Fork School District’s K-8 dual-language school outside Glenwood Springs, have been learning about Día de los Muertos and want to share the tradition with the community.
The school hosts a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), celebration dinner and performance by the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folkorico advanced dancers, from 3:45 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The public is invited to attend. Riverview is located at 228 Flying M Ranch Road, at the Ironbridge intersection of Highway 82 and Garfield County Road 154.
Day of the Dead is a celebration of life and remembrance of passed loved ones and family members. The traditional Mexican celebration takes place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 each year.
“Riverview is rooted in celebrating diversity and embracing cultures represented within the school,” Riverview Principal Adam Volek said in a press release. “As part of our dual-language program, students in kindergarten through eighth grade learned about the importance of Día de los Muertos in their classes as a way to deepen their understanding of customs and beliefs of many Spanish-speaking cultures throughout the world.”
Riverview’s parent volunteer group is organizing the event. Students will showcase what they’ve learned from 3:45 – 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the dance performance. Families are invited to bring dinner items for the taco bar potluck.
A middle school dance party will follow from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the school.
La Escuela Riverview organizará un evento para celebrar el Día de los Muertos el 22 de octubre y contará con una actuación de los bailarines avanzados Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico. El “Día de los Muertos” es una celebración de la vida y el recuerdo de seres queridos y familiares fallecidos.
“Riverview se basa en celebrar la diversidad y abrazar las culturas representadas dentro de la escuela”, dijo el director de Riverview, Adam Volek. “Como parte de nuestro programa de dos idiomas, los estudiantes de kinder a octavo grado aprendieron sobre la importancia del Día de los Muertos en sus clases como una forma de profundizar su comprensión de las costumbres y creencias de muchas culturas de habla hispana en todo el mundo”.
El grupo de padres voluntarios de Riverview está organizando el evento. La celebración del aprendizaje de los estudiantes comenzará a las 3:45 p.m. seguida por la cena. Las familias están invitadas a traer comida para la barra de tacos. El baile de la escuela secundaria se llevará a cabo de 6 a 7:30 p.m.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Riverview School invites public to share in Dia de los Muertos learning Oct. 22
Riverview School outside Glenwood Springs invites the public to join in a Dia de los Muertos celebration on Tuesday evening, including dinner and a dance performance.