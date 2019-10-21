Riverview School invites public to share in Dia de los Muertos learning Oct. 22

Last year, Riverview students learned about the celebration’s culture and history leading up to the event and took part in the festivities.

Students at the Riverview School, the Roaring Fork School District’s K-8 dual-language school outside Glenwood Springs, have been learning about Día de los Muertos and want to share the tradition with the community.

The school hosts a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), celebration dinner and performance by the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folkorico advanced dancers, from 3:45 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The public is invited to attend. Riverview is located at 228 Flying M Ranch Road, at the Ironbridge intersection of Highway 82 and Garfield County Road 154.

Day of the Dead is a celebration of life and remembrance of passed loved ones and family members. The traditional Mexican celebration takes place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 each year.

Last year, all Riverview students contributed to the school’s ofrenda, which is a collection of objects placed on a ritual altar during the celebration.

“Riverview is rooted in celebrating diversity and embracing cultures represented within the school,” Riverview Principal Adam Volek said in a press release. “As part of our dual-language program, students in kindergarten through eighth grade learned about the importance of Día de los Muertos in their classes as a way to deepen their understanding of customs and beliefs of many Spanish-speaking cultures throughout the world.”

Riverview’s parent volunteer group is organizing the event. Students will showcase what they’ve learned from 3:45 – 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the dance performance. Families are invited to bring dinner items for the taco bar potluck.

A middle school dance party will follow from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the school.