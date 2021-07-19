Riverview School trail project to impact Ironbridge boat ramp parking area

The Ironbridge Boat Ramp parking lot is now closed for trail construction through Oct. 15.

Provided image

Construction is under way for the new Riverview Safe Routes to School Trail, which is resulting in impacts at the nearby boat ramp.

The new trail is meant to provide a dedicated paved trail between the Ironbridge and Westbank communities via the old bridge, which is being converted into a pedestrian bridge, to the Rio Grande Trail and the Riverview School south of Glenwood Springs.

Much of the new trail is already completed. It is scheduled for final completion by Nov. 1, according to a school district news release.

In the meantime, several impacts are expected during construction. The dedicated parking lot at the Ironbridge Boat Ramp is now closed through Oct. 15 (see accompanying map).

Access is still available to the Ironbridge Boat Ramp and other available parking areas.

“Roaring Fork Schools staff reached out to local guiding companies and online rafting forums to share this information,” according to the release.

In addition, there will be occasional single-lane closures at the intersection of Garfield County Roads 154 and 109 between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15.

Any questions should be directed to project representative John Usery at john.usery@nv5.com .