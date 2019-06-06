RMR hires lobbyists for quarry expansion
RMR Industrials has hired Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s former law firm to lobby around the expansion of the quarry near Glenwood Springs.
In a recent report to the U.S. Congress, the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck lists RMR as a client as of April 30 to lobby on “Issues related to a potential mine expansion project in Colorado.”
Bernhardt worked as a lawyer for BHFS before being confirmed as deputy secretary at the Department of the Interior in 2017.
A spokesperson for the Interior said Bernhardt “will not participate in any particular matter involving specific parties in which his former law firm represents a party. This is clearly stated in his recusal.”
The spokesperson also said Bernhardt has not met with anyone representing RMR or discussed the potential quarry expansion.
The individual lobbyists listed on the disclosure include Jon Hrobsky, who previously was deputy director of the U.S. Minerals Management Services, and prior to that was deputy director in the Department of the Interior.
Luke Johnson, a former deputy director of BLM policy and programs, is also listed as a lobbyist for RMR.
RMR declined to answer questions about hiring lobbyists, but defended their current operations and said a larger quarry would benefit the people of Western Colorado.
“[RMR] is the most intentional, thoughtful and focused owner and operator of the Mid-Continent limestone quarry in decades,” the statement reads.
Before acquiring the quarry from Mid Continent in 2016, it was “operationally and financially neglected,” but is “now one of the safest and most thoughtful operations in the region.”
The statement also said the community should welcome economic diversity offered by the quarry.
“RMR believes a community should embrace opportunities to improve the lives of its constituents, not just those who can afford to influence local politics,” the statement reads.
RMR is in the process of applying for approval to expand quarry, currently operating on about 20 acres, to 320 acres. The BLM has returned two applications as incomplete.
Local governments and community groups continue to push back against RMR’s plan to expand the quarry over concerns that it would damage the regions tourism economy and become a health and safety hazard.
Representatives for the city of Glenwood Springs traveled to Washington, D.C., in May to express their concerns to congressional leaders.
In April, the Garfield County commissioners found RMR in violation of the county’s permit and gave the company until June to come under compliance. Instead, RMR filed a lawsuit May 22 against the county asking for an injunction against the notice of violation.
RMR claims the county has no authority to enforce its permit when it conflicts with BLM permission.
