Glenwood Canyon wrecks cleared, traffic moving

Colorado Department of Transportation reports that westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is now open and traffic is moving after multiple accidents earlier this evening.

Officials reported two different crash scenes on westbound I-70 between mile points 117 and 119 that had traffic lined up waiting to clear.

The first crash involved a semi and car near No Name. Heavy tow was on-scene removing the semi. The second crash occurred just west of No Name tunnel.

There was no update on injuries in either incident.