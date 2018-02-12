UPDATE: I-70 WB reopened near Rifle, heavy snow causing problems

Heavy snow this morning in the Rifle area is causing problems for motorists on Colorado Highway 13 and Interstate 70, and has closed Colorado Mountain College facilities until noon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation Tweeted at about 11 a.m. that I-70 westbound near Rifle was closed at mile marker 90 because of a crash. At 11:45 a.m. the highway reopened.

Garfield Re-2 Schools remain in session, however, as the storm hit after buses were already on the road and students were being picked up, according to an alert posted on the district’s website.

Public safety officials were reporting multiple vehicle accidents on the Highway 13 bypass, and several spin-outs were being reported along I-70 and on 13 north of Rifle.

The Rifle Police Department issued an accident alert on its Facebook page, advising motorists involved in non-injury accidents that don’t involve serious vehicle damage to exchange information between drivers and complete report on State CDOT website.

“If your vehicles are still operable and are able to clear the roadway, please do so,” police ask.

“Because of inclement weather, Colorado Mountain College Rifle campus and downtown Rifle Academic Center are closed until noon today,” CMC officials said in a press release.

To confirm whether an afternoon or evening class is scheduled at CMC Rifle, students are asked to call the campus snowline at 970-625-6990.