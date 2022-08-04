Road to Crystal Mill, townsite temporarily closed due to debris flows

Gunnison County Road crews work to clear Forest Road 314 on Tuesday after monsoonal rains triggered debris flows late Monday.

Aspen-Sopris Ranger District/Courtesy photo

The U.S. Forest Service road accessing the popular Crystal Mill and the south end of the Lead King Loop east of Marble has been temporarily closed due to flooding impacts from monsoon storms earlier this week.

The Aspen-Sopris District of the White River National Forest announced the closure of Forest Service Road 314 on Wednesday. The closure is expected to be short term, the news release states.

The closure affects the approximately 4-mile stretch from Daniel’s Hill (intersection with Forest Road 315) to the Crystal Mill where there were more than a dozen debris flows earlier this week, some as deep as 15 feet.

“We are hoping this will be a very short-term closure,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said, advising users to check the district’s website or call the office before attempting to travel the road.

Crews from the Gunnison County Public Works Department cleared most of the debris on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the road is still extremely muddy and susceptible to significant damage from vehicles, the release states.

“We need the public’s patience to prevent damage that could have long-term impacts to the popular road to Crystal Mill,” Warner said in the release.

Forest Service Road 315 accessing the northern part of the Lead King Loop also had some debris flows but remains open and is passable with high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles. The full loop is not passable at this time.

Avalanche Creek Road (Forest Road 310) was also impacted by flooding. It is currently passable with most vehicles, but drivers should use caution, the release states.

For the latest information about this closure, call the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, 970 963-2266 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .