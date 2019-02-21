Roaring Fork area weekend planner

Vaudeville Spring Show

6 p.m., Friday and Saturday — The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents its two-hour, holiday-themed spring show. Professional talent perform a variety of comedy skits, jokes, dance numbers, novelty songs and original comedic presentations.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $16-$25

Free Live Music: Amy Mathesius

6 p.m., Friday — Amy Mathesius brings her combination of the harmonica and guitar, creating beautiful Colorado acoustic folk music Friday at Kanpai Sushi.

Kanpai Sushi & Bar, 3950 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Sopris Theatre presents 'The Nerd'

7 p.m., Friday and Saturday — Called one of the funniest plays ever written by the Dramatists Play Service, "The Nerd" by Larry Shue is set in the late 1970s and is still entertaining audiences today. Rick The Nerd Steadman shows up at the front door of Willum Cubbert, whose life he saved in Vietnam. Rick turns out to be an incredibly inept, hopelessly stupid nerd who outstays his welcome with a vengeance.

New Space Theatre, Calaway Academic Building, CMC Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | $13-$18

Cirque d'Sopris Youth Talent Show

6 p.m., Friday and Saturday — Carbondale Arts and SoL Theatre present the annual Cirque d'Sopris Youth Talent Show at the Third Street Center Gym in Carbondale. The show will feature dance performances, aerial silks by the students of Sopris Soarers, martial arts by the students of Rising Crane, and fashion designs by the Carbondale Arts and SoL Youth Sewing Class.

Third Street Center, Carbondale | $15 | soltheatrecompany.org

Echo Monday Live

9 p.m., Friday — Roaring Fork Valley based band Echo Monday comes to Native Son for the first time playing classic to modern hard/alt rock.

Native Son, 813 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Symphony Swing 'On the Town'

6 p.m., Saturday — The Symphony Swing 25th Anniversary Gala Concert, featuring Broadway tunes, big band music, dinner, dancing and desserts.

Hotel Colorado, Glenwood Springs | general admission: $85-$150; VIP $125-$225

2019 Wild & Scenic Film Festival

6 p.m., Saturday — Each winter, the Middle Colorado Watershed Council hosts the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, a collection of short environmental and adventure films. The films show the challenges facing our planet and the communities working to protect it.

Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | $15

Symphony Swing 'On the Town'

2 p.m., Sunday — The Symphony Swing 25th Anniversary Gala Concert, featuring excerpts, concert, music, dancing and desserts.

New Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | $25-$40