Roaring Fork area weekend planner

GSHS PRESENTS 'MAMMA MIA!'

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday — Glenwood Springs High School drama students stage "Mamma Mia!," directed by Kate McRaith with musical direction under Shanti Gruber. At 2 p.m. Saturday, there will be a special matinee performance featuring the understudy actors.

GSHS Jeannie Miller Theatre, 1521 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $10-$15

Kids Only Movie Night

5:30 p.m., Friday — Kids ages 6–12 are invited to drop by KDNK from 5:30–8 p.m. on First Friday, March 1, for a movie night. KDNK will screen a movie and provide popcorn, one slice of pizza and child care. All proceeds benefit local nonprofits, Carbondale Community Access Radio KDNK and the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program.

KDNK Community Access Radio, 76 S. Second St., Carbondale | $20

Recommended Stories For You

Pairings exhibit

6 p.m., Friday — The Carbondale Clay Center hosts "Pairings," an annual event centered on pairing a handmade cup with a handcrafted beverage. The show features handmade ceramic cups created by more than 20 local and national artists, and beverages from a selection of Carbondale brewers, distilleries and wineries, as well as other nonalcoholic beverage makers.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | $5 per drink ticket/ $25-$100 for a cup

Vaudeville Dinner Theatre Spring Show

6 p.m., Friday and Saturday — The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two- hour themed family dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Doors open at 6 for food and drinks, followed by the evening's entertainment.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $16-$25

'Of Mice and Men'

7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday — John Steinbeck's Depression-era drama comes to life on the TRTC stage. Two migrant farmhands share a dream to settle down on their own slice of land. "Quick-witted George is caretaker and best friend of Lennie, whose mental disability, brute strength and a dangerous fascination for petting soft creatures leads to a darker conclusion." Directed by Lon Winston.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $10-$30

The Long Run Eagles tribute band

8 p.m., Friday — The Long Run plays the New Ute Theater for an evening of live music and dancing. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8. Seating limited.

New Ute Theater, 132 W. Fourth St., Rifle | $20-$25 | Ticketswest.com

Jersey Tenors

7 p.m., Saturday — Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association presents the Jersey Tenors at Mountain View Church. Admission by membership ticket.

Mountain View Church, 2195 CR 154, Glenwood Springs | 303-646-7634

Wood & Wire

8 p.m., Saturday — Grammy-nominated Wood & Wire melds country songwriting and bluegrass instrumentation.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $15-$22