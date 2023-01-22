Roaring Fork boys extend win streak to 7, lead 3A Western Slope League at 6-0

Roaring Fork junior Noel Richardson looks for an open teammate underneath in the Rams' 54-30 win over Olathe at home in Carbondale on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Roaring Fork boys basketball team is on a tear with the realigned Colorado high school classifications and league assignments this season.

Back-to-back wins at home in Carbondale on Friday over Olathe, 54-30, and against Gunnison on Saturday, 68-41, pushed Roaring Fork to 6-0 in the 3A Western Slope League and 9-4 overall, as the Rams are riding a seven-game win streak.

The latest wins came after a pair of hard-fought victories last week, 57-51 over Cedaredge at home on Jan. 13 and a 48-46 thriller on the road at North Fork in Hotchkiss on Jan. 14.

The Rams opened the post-holiday schedule with a 72-50 rout of Meeker, and last Tuesday they downed Grand Valley, 62-41.

“We’re starting to come together and play as five, and the guys are working well together,” second-year coach Jason Kreiling said of his senior-laden team.

“We just kind of pulled it together here after Christmas, but we still need to work on our consistency. Especially in the second half we need to continue to play defense and work the offense to keep that lead we’ve been able to build in the first half.”

The Rams opened big leads through the first two quarters of play against Olathe and Gunnison, and kept the visitors at bay in the second half to secure the wins.

Seniors River Byrne and Eddie Hernandez both had 12 points against Olathe, and junior Noel Richardson added 11 points and had four steals on the night. Seniors Eliot Carballeira and Ryan Methany each had three steals

The Gunnison game on Saturday afternoon saw Byrne drop 23 points, including five 3-pointers to go with four steals. Hernandez had 16 and junior Noel Richardson 15, including three 3-pointers.

After running the table through the first round of matchups against their six league opponents, the Rams get to do it again, starting with a home date against North Fork at 7 p.m. this Friday.

“Now that we play two games, home and away, against everybody, that second time around we’ll look to make some adjustments,” Kreiling said. “After some of those close games, we’ve got to really come ready to play that second time around.”

In other boys basketball weekend action (as reported to Maxpreps):

Friday: 5A – Glenwood Springs 57, Palisade 42 (no Glenwood stats reported); 4A – Coal Ridge 61, Rifle 40 (CR scoring leaders: soph. Ben Simons, 14, jr. Lochlan Wade, 13; no Rifle stats reported)

Saturday: 4A – Coal Ridge 72, Basalt 59 (CR scoring: sr. Andres Mendoza 17, sr. Chase Gerber, 15, sr. James Webber, 12, jr. Lochlan Wade, 11); Aspen 52, Rifle 36; 3A – Grand Valley 90, North Fork 78 (Cardinals scored 14 in OT for the win)

GIRLS: Glenwood Springs tops Palisade, 56-28

The Glenwood High Lady Demons opened a 30-14 lead in the first half on the road at Palisade Friday night, and never looked back.

The win improved the Demons squad to 9-5 overall, and it was their first 5A WSL game in this year’s realigned classifications.

Other girls basketball weekend scores:

Roaring Fork sophomore Carley Crownhart (No. 13) looks to tip the ball to freshman teammate Nikki Tardif during the Rams 52-37 loss to Olathe at home in Carbondale on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Friday: 4A – Coal Ridge 62, Rifle 50 (CR scoring leaders: sr. Jackie Camunez, 25, sr. Mikayla Cheney, 15; no Rifle stats reported); 3A – Olathe 52, Roaring Fork 37 (RF scoring: soph. Erica Crownhart, 12, soph. Carley Crownhart, 8).

Saturday: 4A – Coal Ridge 48, Basalt 27 (CR scoring: sr. Jackie Camunez, 17, jr. Riley Cheney, 14); 3A – Grand Valley 62, North Fork 44 (no stats reported; Grand Valley moves to 7-3 overall, 6-0 league); Roaring Fork vs. Gunnison, no score reported.