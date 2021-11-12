Roaring Fork boys soccer wins 3A state championship

The Roaring Fork Rams celebrate after scoring a goal with 46 seconds left in the first half in the 3A soccer state championships at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

The Roaring Fork Rams sniffed boys soccer glory two years ago. Friday night in Colorado Springs, they wrapped their horns around it and are bringing it home to Carbondale.

The No. 11 Rams dealt No. 1 Jefferson Academy their first loss of the season when it mattered most, 2-1 at Weidner Field to earn the program’s first state championship.

Ivy Ortiz’s last-minute goal in the first half knotted the 3A state championship game at 1-1 with just 46 seconds left in the first half. Ortiz cleaned up a rebound after Jose Mercado’s shot banged off the post in front of the net.

Roaring Fork escaped a flurry of Jefferson Academy scoring chances early in the second half with a couple solid looks of their own before Carlos Perez Rios found Josh Hernandez behind the defense. The sophomore tipped it just past the Jaguar keeper to the far post to give the Rams the lead.

The win is the school’s first state championship since 1991 in girls basketball, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association.

The Rams emerged as the 3A/4A Western Slope League West Division regular season champions with a 7-1 record and went 12-3 overall in the regular season.

Roaring Fork then stormed through the first four rounds of the playoffs, hosting two lower seeds then downing No. 3 Faith Christian 3-2 and No. 2 Atlas Preparatory 3-1. Friday night, they completed the run through the top three seeds in the state by upsetting the Jaguars.

According to Roaring Fork Athletic Director Crista Barlow, a championship parade through Carbondale is tentatively planned for Monday.

The Rams graduate 10 seniors as champions according to their MaxPreps roster: goalkeeper Jacob Martin, Braiden Stainton, Forrest Rosenbloom, Salvatore Lepe, Cole Pargiter-Walker, Carlos Perez Rios, Ross Barlow, Jose Mercado, Aaron Varela and Ivy Ortiz.

Many of the seniors were on the team two years ago, when the Rams lost the state championship game to No. 2 Kent Denver, 5-0.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to the Post Independent for further coverage.